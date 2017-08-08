SK's Take on the finish of the Fatal 4-Way main event at Summerslam 2017

We predict a winner, and the guy who takes the fall.

by Riju Dasgupta Opinion 08 Aug 2017, 16:03 IST

Who will emerge victorious at the biggest show of the summer?

There have been brawls aplenty; there have been threats of departure; there has been much speculation. However, there is universal agreement (no pun intended) that the SummerSlam Main Event will be a contest for the ages.

The seemingly unstoppable champion, Brock Lesnar, puts life and limb on the line against a very dangerous Samoa Joe, a vicious Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns, a man who tapped into his dark side not so long ago, and attempted murder on a WWE pay-per-view.

Considering the Champion does not need to be pinned, it is not easy to determine who will persevere in the said contest.

Our pick to be the winner of the match

We believe that Brock Lesnar will seemingly steamroll through his opponents and possibly pin Samoa Joe to retain the Universal Champion at SummerSlam. His victory is obvious from the fact that WWE has been teasing his departure to fight Jon Jones in the UFC, but it will be a while yet before everything is in place for that to happen.

Also Read: From the WWE/UFC Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar expected to face Jon Jones but will remain with WWE until WrestleMania 34

WWE is just working the smarter fans into believing that it is time for Lesnar to take a leave of absence from the company.

Samoa Joe is also the obvious guy to take the fall. Sometimes it is hard to believe just how far up the card he is right now, and considering how invested WWE is in Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, we don't see either man getting pinned just yet.

Also Read: 5 Reasons why SummerSlam should be Brock Lesnar's last ever WWE match

In fact, both men are possibly slated for singles matches against Lesnar in the coming months, anyway.

What's our take on the SummerSlam main event then? Brock Lesnar pins Samoa Joe and retains the Universal Championship!