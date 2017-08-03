From the WWE/UFC Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar expected to face Jon Jones but will remain with WWE until WrestleMania 34

Brock Lesnar's fight with Jon Jones is still on and so is his WrestleMania 34 appearance.

by Rohit Nath News 03 Aug 2017, 17:56 IST

Will Brock Lesnar's Universal title reign come to an end at SummerSlam?

What's the story?

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones is a fight that is still expected to take place, but that doesn't mean that Lesnar's WWE status until then is in jeopardy.

In case you didn't know...

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones called out Brock Lesnar after his victory at UFC 214. Prior to this, the super fight was rumoured, but Jones doing the call-out and Lesnar responding all but confirmed that there are plans.

WWE further speculated about Lesnar's departure from WWE for a Jones fight after the latest episode of RAW, where Paul Heyman told Kurt Angle that if Lesnar loses the Universal title at SummerSlam, he will be leaving WWE.

WWE also acknowledged Jones' calling out of Lesnar on their website and YouTube page.

The heart of the matter

Justin Barrasso had the following to say about Lesnar's WWE and UFC status:

Lesnar is signed through WrestleMania 34 and there is no threat of him opting out early. Yet Heyman’s insistence on Lesnar leaving the company if “The Beast Incarnate” loses the title without being pinned or forced to submit will allow Lesnar the time off needed from WWE to begin preparing his next MMA fight, most likely against soon-to-be-heavyweight Jon “Bones” Jones.

The part of Lesnar losing the title is still questionable, however, as there have still been reports of Vince McMahon being adamant that Roman Reigns dethrone Brock Lesnar for the Universal title at WrestleMania 34.

Lesnar will more than likely make an appearance for the Royal Rumble as well, as he always performs at the Royal Rumble.

That being said, with the new UFC situation, Brock could very well drop the title at SummerSlam to go prepare for the Jones fight. Lesnar is still serving a suspension from USADA, which means that he is still many months away from a potential UFC fight.

We had previously mentioned that Paul Heyman is personally pushing for Samoa Joe to win the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Joe becoming Universal Champion would definitely be met with approval from the WWE Universe.

What's next?

The four Titans Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will be preparing for a huge Fatal-4-Way match at SummerSlam. Brock Lesnar is yet to say more about a potential Jon Jones fight, but his further comments should be very interesting.

Author's Take

There's still uncertainty over whether Lesnar will be dropping the Universal title or not at SummerSlam, or if WWE is going to wait till WrestleMania to pull the trigger, but we will know for certain if he retains at SummerSlam.

One thing is that Lesnar is advertised for No Mercy, next month's RAW PPV, so this could either mean he's retaining at SummerSlam or dropping it and then getting his rematch the next month.

Regardless, if Lesnar retains at SummerSlam, which there still is a high chance of, then that likely means that he's holding the titles till WrestleMania for Roman Reigns' 3rd straight coronation.

