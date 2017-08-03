From the WWE Rumor Mill: Paul Heyman pushing for a new champion at Summerslam

The man behind ECW apparently wants Samoa Joe to win the Universal Championship.

Who does Heyman have in mind as next Universal Champion?

What's the story?

This week on Raw, Paul Heyman threatened that Brock Lesnar would leave the company if he lost the Universal Championship at Summerslam. However, Sports Illustrated recently reported that Mad Scientist of Professional Wrestling was pushing for Samoa Joe to leave Brooklyn with Monday Night Raw's biggest prize.

In case you didn't know...

UFC 214 saw the massive return of Jon 'Bones' Jones and his challenge to Brock Lesnar, inviting him back into the octagon, for one of the biggest fights in UFC history. Lesnar too hasn't ruled out the possibility, and the two men seem to be on a collision course. This angle could be a ruse to help Lesnar take time off from the ring, to focus his attention on training for the fight.

The heart of the matter

Sports Illustrated suggests that Paul Heyman is rooting for Samoa Joe to win the Fatal Four Way Match at Summerslam, also featuring the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Surprisingly, they also mention Baron Corbin as a threat in the overall picture. However, It seems likely that Lesnar will lose the championship, at least according to this report.

What's next?

As we count down the days to Summerslam in Brooklyn, we are curious to see just how the pieces fall into place. The match should be an absolute slobber-knocker; if the taster from this week was anything to go by, the WWE Universe should be in for a treat.

Author's take

It is clear that Paul Heyman senses big money in Samoa Joe, especially from the keen interest that he took in making the Joe-Lesnar feud seem extra special. At any other time, Samoa Joe would have been a Paul Heyman guy. It is not hard to believe that Heyman is pushing for him as WWE Champion.

