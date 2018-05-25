SK's Take: Rumored matches for this year's Money In The Bank

Which other matches are WWE planning for next month's show?

There are still a number of matches building ahead of Money In The Bank

Money in the Bank is now just over three weeks away and whilst there are already seven matches officially announced for the card, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently revealed that there could be many more added to the show in the coming weeks.

Monday Night Raw has been dominating the build-up to Bobby Lashley vs Sami Zayn over the past few weeks, which means at this point it's a given that the duo will collide in Chicago next month. Other matches that are likely to take place include Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defending their Raw Tag Team Championships against either the team of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler or Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

The match could even be turned into a triple threat match in the near future, as a way to ensure that both teams remain unbeaten ahead of their shot at the tag titles.

Whilst the WWE Championship match has already been confirmed, it appears that both mid-card title matches are still up in the air. Jeff Hardy could defend his United States Championship against Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan or even Andrade 'Cien' Almas, this will become much clearer in the coming weeks when the final Money in the Bank participant is revealed.

Seth Rollins doesn't have a current challenger for the Intercontinental Championship since he's feuding with Jinder Mahal who is facing Roman Reigns at the event next month. Rollins could face Elias or Baron Corbin at Money in the Bank, but there is also a rumor that Jason Jordan is returning to Raw next week and could be a shock challenger for The Architect.

Open Challenge: closed. I want this one specifically. #fightingchampion gonna stomp your face off. https://t.co/tytiu9N3Yw — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 22, 2018

Over on 205 Live, it appears that Cedric Alexander has found a new challenger for his Cruiserweight Championship in the form of Buddy Murphy, it still remains to be seen as to whether or not this match will be added to the card.

The Money in the Bank show is expected to run for around four hours and since there are already seven matches set to take place, all of these matches won't be added to the show, but they are ones that the company is looking at right now.