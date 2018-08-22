SK's Take on The Shield being part of a huge WrestleMania 35 match

The Shield could be in a huge WrestleMania match

The Shield have just reunited in WWE (again) on Monday Night Raw when Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose helped prevent Braun Strowman from cashing in his MITB briefcase against Roman Reigns in the main event.

The reaction from the live crowd was huge, and it came across as a huge moment on television as well. This surely would've been the reaction the WWE were hoping for. Especially with Reigns not proving too popular in his feud against Lesnar.

The Shield are undeniably one of the WWE's biggest ever factions and it's clear that all three members are going to have lengthy and memorable careers in the WWE. At the moment Reigns is Universal Champion, Rollins holds the Intercontinental Title and Dean Ambrose is back from injury looking better than ever.

But it seems that the WWE has a huge moment planned for the trio in the short term, with rumours on the internet speculating that all three men will feature in a huge match at WrestleMania 35.

FYI:



For Those Asking Yes As We Reported On -> 4/12/18<- The Current Creative Plan Is Still For A Shield Triple Threat At #WrestleMania https://t.co/a6k9dp6RBx — SW (@SliceWrestling) August 21, 2018

The current plans seem to call for The Shield members to face each other in a Triple Threat match, presumably for the Universal Title. On paper, this is a huge match and would be an undeniable draw for the event.

It will also be a great thing for fans of the Shield who felt their reunion late last year was unfortunately cut short due to Reign's illness around TLC and Ambrose's arm injury. This is because they will have to feature heavily on RAW until 'Mania to build towards this match.

This current plan will also do nothing to stem the tide of people eagerly awaiting Ambrose to turn on Rollins and Reigns, especially given his new look. Ambrose being the catalyst of a Shield implosion could make for incredible television.

The only issue I can see is if they decide to put Reigns over Rollins or Ambrose. The crowd reaction will be volatile!

Do you think this is a WrestleMania worthy match, a Shield Triple Threat? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below