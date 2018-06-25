Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

SK's Take on The Undertaker working WWE SummerSlam 2018

Oh it's true...It's damn true!

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors 25 Jun 2018, 22:00 IST
739

The Undertaker could return for WWE SummerSlam 2018
The Undertaker could return for WWE SummerSlam 2018

The Undertaker is indeed likely to perform at WWE’s SummerSlam PPV this year.

Additionally, the belief is that The Undertaker could also feature in a prominent storyline leading up to WWE’s annual SummerSlam event that takes place in August.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

The Undertaker faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 last year, and following his defeat at the hands of “The Big Dog”, the Deadman laid down his iconic gear inside the ring and appeared to have walked away from the sport for good.

Nevertheless, The Undertaker made a surprise return at WrestleMania 34 in April of this year—defeating John Cena in an impromptu singles match.

The WWE recently confirmed that The Undertaker will team up with Roman Reigns & Braun Strowman in a 6-Man Tag Team Match against Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin & Elias.

The aforementioned matchup will transpire at a WWE live event on July 7th which takes place at Madison Square Garden.

Additionally, the WWE is also advertising a singles match between The Undertaker and Triple H—billing it as the two legends’ final showdown of their legendary rivalry.

We believe that The Undertaker will surely feature in a major storyline at this year’s SummerSlam PPV.

Furthermore, The Undertaker—despite having previously competed only at WrestleMania over the past few years—will now likely work at SummerSlam as well.

In what comes as further solidification of our aforementioned belief, the Wrestling Observer Radio recently noted that The Undertaker could perform at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York; what with the fact that he’s already scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden in NY.

The WWE’s Madison Square Garden live event takes place on July 7th.

On the other hand, WWE’s SummerSlam PPV airs from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on The Undertaker working WWE SummerSlam 2018? Sound off in the comments! 

WWE SummerSlam John Cena The Undertaker Sportskeeda's Take
Opinion: The Undertaker versus John Cena should main...
RELATED STORY
3 Potential Opponents For The Undertaker At Summerslam 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on The Undertaker wrestling at...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: The Undertaker's Next Pay-per-view...
RELATED STORY
7 Blockbuster matches for the Undertaker's return at...
RELATED STORY
WWE: Top 5 moments of SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
SK's Take on Brock Lesnar possibly losing the WWE...
RELATED STORY
5 most shocking moments in SummerSlam history
RELATED STORY
Top 10 WWE SummerSlam singles matches
RELATED STORY
6 matches that NEED to happen at Summerslam 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us