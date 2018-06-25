SK's Take on The Undertaker working WWE SummerSlam 2018

The Undertaker could return for WWE SummerSlam 2018

The Undertaker is indeed likely to perform at WWE’s SummerSlam PPV this year.

Additionally, the belief is that The Undertaker could also feature in a prominent storyline leading up to WWE’s annual SummerSlam event that takes place in August.

The Undertaker faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 last year, and following his defeat at the hands of “The Big Dog”, the Deadman laid down his iconic gear inside the ring and appeared to have walked away from the sport for good.

Nevertheless, The Undertaker made a surprise return at WrestleMania 34 in April of this year—defeating John Cena in an impromptu singles match.

The WWE recently confirmed that The Undertaker will team up with Roman Reigns & Braun Strowman in a 6-Man Tag Team Match against Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin & Elias.

The aforementioned matchup will transpire at a WWE live event on July 7th which takes place at Madison Square Garden.

Additionally, the WWE is also advertising a singles match between The Undertaker and Triple H—billing it as the two legends’ final showdown of their legendary rivalry.

We believe that The Undertaker will surely feature in a major storyline at this year’s SummerSlam PPV.

Furthermore, The Undertaker—despite having previously competed only at WrestleMania over the past few years—will now likely work at SummerSlam as well.

In what comes as further solidification of our aforementioned belief, the Wrestling Observer Radio recently noted that The Undertaker could perform at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York; what with the fact that he’s already scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden in NY.

The WWE’s Madison Square Garden live event takes place on July 7th.

On the other hand, WWE’s SummerSlam PPV airs from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on The Undertaker working WWE SummerSlam 2018? Sound off in the comments!