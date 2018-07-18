SK's Take on Titus O'Neil storming out of building after seeing Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan's return to the WWE has been a mixed bag, with some people happy and glad that the WWE legend has changed and wants to be a better person, like Mark Henry said in a recent interview.

Others seem to have reacted differently and now Joseph Peisech of No Holds Barred podcast has reported that a WWE source informed him that Titus O'Neil stormed out of the building upon seeing Hulk Hogan, apparently unhappy at him being reinstated into the Hall of Fame and a part of the WWE again.

But a report by WrestlingInc's Raj Giri suggests that it wasn't a case and that O'Neil attended the meeting where Hogan spoke and left after that.

This past week, before the Extreme Rules PPV, Hulk Hogan was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame, and was backstage at the venue.

He informed his fans via Twitter that he had met the WWE Superstars and that he is glad to be a part of the "family" once again.

Titus was reportedly not happy at seeing Hogan, according to Peisech, and this is what Peisech said on the podcast:

Titus O’Neil is a very big spokesperson for everything there [WWE] and he basically had a fit at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. He was taken away from what I heard. He was at the arena and he saw Hogan and said, “what is he doing here?” and they explained that he’s been re-instated. Hogan to his credit came and tried to shake his hand and talk to him but he [Titus] just packed his bags and left.

The WrestlingInc report suggests that Titus and the rest of the WWE Superstars attended the meeting where Hogan spoke and apologised. Titus was present till the end of the meeting and left the venue as he was not booked for any matches for the evening, like other talent who came in just for the meeting and weren't booked for the night.

It doesn't look like Titus stormed out of the building, but he did post a cryptic tweet on social media.

It doesn't look like Hogan has signed any deal with the WWE, but he may be roped in when the heat that he has cools down.

