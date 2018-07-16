WWE Rumour Mill: Reason why Hulk Hogan was backstage at Extreme Rules
WWE took everyone by surprise hours before the Extreme Rules PPV when they announced that they would re-induct Hulk Hogan into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame.
It got some backlash from fans who weren't happy about WWE reinstating him into the Hall of Fame after racist comments that he made a few years ago resulted in him being suspended by the WWE.
Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer has now revealed the reason why Hogan was backstage during the Extreme Rules PPV. Hogan was reportedly filming a WWE Network special and met with the WWE Superstars
Hogan tweeted his joy at being back "home" and said that he met the WWE Superstars backstage.
In 2015, Hogan's WWE contract was terminated after he made racist comments in a rant which went viral. Hogan's name was removed from the Hall of Fame, his merchandise sales were stopped, and his name was removed from the WWE's website too.
Several black WWE Superstars expressed displeasure and shock at Hogan's comments, including Booker T, Mark Henry and Titus O'Neil.
WWE announced that after Hogan's three-year suspension, he would be "reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame".
Alvarez also said that Hogan was in the building during Extreme Rules, but he did not make it out to the ring or was part of any backstage interview.
Many news sources had reported that a deal was in the works, but it seems that Hogan was in the building just for the Network special, as confirmed by WWE themselves.
It seems unlikely that Hogan will be back in the ring or in WWE TV for a while now as people still seem to be angry at the comments he made.
Do you want to see Hulk Hogan return to the company again? Sound off below.