WWE News: Hulk Hogan reinstated to WWE Hall of Fame

One of WWE's biggest stars

What's the story?

After rumors of a return rise prior to the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In case you didn't know...

Hogan was held in high regard in the wrestling world until audio leaks of him using racial slurs against black people surfaced in 2015.

WWE cut ties with Hogan after the tapes were made public and removed all mention of him from the WWE Network and took him out of the Hall of Fame.

The heart of the matter

WWE released the following statement regarding Hogan being reinstated to the Hall of Fame:

STAMFORD, Conn. — After a three-year suspension, Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. This second chance follows Hogan’s numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake. These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.

The most interesting thing about this news was the fact that it arose hours after rumors arose suggesting Hogan was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to make an appearance at Extreme Rules.

Hogan was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005 by Sylvester Stallone and would go on to induct "Mean" Gene Okerlund the following year.

Since his removal from WWE in 2015, the fanbase has been highly divisive regarding his return to the company with some suggesting he should be forgiven while others insisted he stay away from the company.

What's next?

Hogan has only been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame, but it seems highly plausible that the company would have him appear at Extreme Rules to talk about his return or whatever PR stunt the company has planned.

