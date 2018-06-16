SK's Take on WWE planning Shawn Michaels return in Australia

Could WWE be planning an epic return Down Under?

Phillipa Marie ANALYST Rumors 16 Jun 2018, 23:56 IST

Shawn Michaels could be wrestling in Australia in October

WWE announced this morning that the company will return to Australia with WWE Super Show-Down, on October 6th, 2018. The announcement was made by WWE.com, but as part of the listing, eagle-eyed fans spotted that WWE had also put Shawn Michaels down as one of the stars who could be involved in the show.

Michaels recently revealed that after more than eight years of refusing to return to the ring following his retirement, he could finally be open to one more match in WWE as part of an interview with Sky Sports.

The former World Champion has been working as a trainer at WWE's Performance Centre in recent years and WWE could now be hinting that his return match could be in Australia.

Of course, the listing just points out the stars who will be involved in the show later this year and Michaels could be used as a referee once again much like his appearance in NXT when he officiated the match between Drew McIntyre and Adam Cole for the NXT Championship just a day before NXT Takeover: War Games last year.

Michaels has quite a history as a special guest referee, but it is hoped that the fact that both Michaels and Daniel Bryan are listed to be part of the show, could be a hint that this fantasy match could be on the cards.

AJ Styles vs Shawn Michaels was hinted for The Royal Rumble last year as well and would be a match that would definitely allow the company to sell out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) which has a reported capacity of 100,024.

In order to sell out an arena this big, WWE would have to be creative and the thought of one of the biggest legends of all time and arguably one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step in a WWE ring returning for one more match against either Styles or Bryan would definitely ensure that tickets will sell fast.

Would we see Shawn Michaels back in a WWE ring? Sound off in the comments section below!