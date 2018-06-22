SK's Take on WWE trying to make NXT and the main roster separate entities

Is WWE implementing measures to ensure NXT and WWE remain separate?

Phillipa Marie ANALYST Rumors 22 Jun 2018, 03:02 IST 982 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE commentators were told not to reference Sanity's time in NXT

NXT has become a phenomenon of its own over the past few years, but it's still not considered to be on the same level as the main roster, which could be why the company is trying to erase the past of some of their stars as soon as they are promoted.

WWE has brought in a number of wrestlers through their developmental brand over the past few years and after making a name for themselves in NXT these stars have since been promoted to the main roster and despite their credentials, WWE has tried to forget all that they have achieved during their time at Full Sail.

NXT is a show that is promoted directly on the WWE Network, which means that the company still feels as though there are fans who don't watch NXT which is why they have worked hard to try and ensure that the two brands are seen as separate.

There have been a number of wrestlers who have changed their character since they were promoted and most recently Dave Meltzer reported on The Wrestling Observer that the commentary team wasn't allowed to reference SAnitY's time in NXT when they finally made their main roster debut earlier this week.

NXT has continued to rise over the past few months and this was proven by the fact that Takeover: Chicago was one of the highlights of Money In The Bank weekend.

Whether WWE is using NXT to test out the skills of certain Superstars before changing their character when they have been promoted remains to be seen, but it appears that the company is trying to avoid referencing anything to do with their careers before they were promoted to any of their main roster brands

Do you think WWE is trying to ensure that the main roster and NXT are completely separate entities? Have your say in the comments section below...