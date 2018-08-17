SK's Take: WWE Planning A Blockbuster Women's Match at Survivor Series?

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 674 // 17 Aug 2018, 20:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Survivor Series this year could be set to make history

The Women's Revolution is in full swing and with the first ever all-female's pay-per-view now just over two months away, many members of the WWE Universe expected the showdown between the Four Horsewomen of WWE and the Four Horsewomen of MMA to take place ar Evolution, but it appears that this may not be the case.

The Wrestling Observer recently reported that WWE could have plans to schedule a traditional Survivor Series match between the eight women at the pay-per-view of the same name on November 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

This could make perfect sense if Ronda Rousey is the Raw Women's Champion at Evolution and defends the title in the main event against either Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte or Becky Lynch. It is unknown as to whether or not WWE will allow dual branded matches at the event, but it would open up the possibility of interference.

If the show ends with all eight women in the ring, then it's obvious that the company is building towards this four on four match at Survivor Series. Of course, this match has been rumored a number of times ever since their first interaction at The Mae Young Classic last year, but since then Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke have made their debuts on NXT whilst Shayna Baszler has dominated the NXT Women's Division and Ronda Rousey has reached her peak on the main roster.

A lot has changed in WWE over the past year and with so much happening for the women in the coming months, this could be the perfect match to make history at Survivor Series.

Do you think WWE will present this match at Survivor Series? Have your say in the comments section below...