SK's Take: WWE see Daniel Bryan as "just another guy"

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 689 // 13 Sep 2018, 22:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bryan's return has yet to see him win a championship so far.

In April 2014, Daniel Bryan captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, defeating Batista, Randy Orton, and Triple H on the same night to do so.

The culmination of an eight-month journey, one of the most naturally likable babyfaces had finally reached his moment in the spotlight.

Yet, within months, Bryan had lost the title, and injuries forced him to retire in 2016.

The loss of Bryan left a huge hole in the WWE Universe, one that could not quite be filled by Bryan taking the reins as SmackDown Live General Manager.

But in 2018, Bryan was allowed to compete once again, and many expected him to re-enter the World Championship picture.

Instead of this, Bryan has feuded primarily with long-term nemesis The Miz, and has stayed from the title picture.

According to analyst Dave Meltzer, Bryan is now "just a guy" despite his former success.

"He's still popular and they'll chant, but it's like, he's just a guy... even guys in the company you know bring it up."

Now, this may come as a blow to fans, especially fans of the YES! man, but for the company, it just makes sense.

That may be a controversial thing to say, but think about it: Bryan was the top star in the entire company, perhaps the entire world after WrestleMania 30, yet mere months later, all of that momentum was gone.

8 months of WWE TV was now left to just gather dust, with fans left wondering "what could have been".

A year later, Bryan returns, capturing the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 31, of course, it's not on the same level as the World Championship, but a title is still a title.

Yet mere weeks later, the title would once again be vacated, and the hype behind Bryan's historic return, again was all for naught.

If I was running WWE, I would be just as apprehensive to push Bryan as the top star, as a third championship vacated would be truly horrific to see.

So whilst he may be "just a guy", that doesn't mean he's not the best "just a guy" on the Blue brand, if not the entire company.

Maybe WWE will one day change their mind, perhaps if Bryan goes for a year or two without injury.

But until then, expect the former World Champion to amaze fans as a part of the SmackDown Live mid-card, and there's nothing wrong with that.