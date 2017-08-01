SK Speculation: WWE teasing huge tag team match

The RAW Tag Team Champions may have a major challenge on their hands.

by Harald Math News 01 Aug 2017, 16:01 IST

Is a Shield reunion right around the corner?

What's the story?

Last night on RAW, WWE continued to hint at a mini-Shield reunion in the near future. The latest development was less encouraging for Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, however, as both men suffered at the vicious hands of current RAW Tag Team Champions, Sheamus, and Cesaro.

Also read: 5 Things WWE wants you to forget about The Shield

The stage appears to be set for Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins to challenge Sheamus and Cesaro the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships at Summerslam. This is in accordance with an exclusive report from our featured columnist Billi Bhatti.

In case you didn't know...

Rollins and Ambrose made their main roster debuts alongside Roman Reigns way back at Survivor Series 2012, as a trio known as The Shield. The trio went on to become one of the most dominant factions in the history of professional wrestling, and all three men were tipped to become major stars.

Become major stars they did, but it was Rollins who brought an end to The Shield's dominance. The Architect betrayed Ambrose and Reigns by aligning with Triple H and The Authority, leading to a heated feud between Ambrose and Rollins. The thought of them teaming once again has been nigh on unthinkable for years, but time heals all wounds.

The heart of the matter

Ambrose and Rollins have seemingly buried the hatchet over the last few weeks. The reunion initially came about due to both men's issues with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, but the duo had little trouble dealing with Miz and his Miztourage.

Ambrose and Rollins now seem to be on an inevitable collision course with RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro. Rollins defeated Sheamus in singles action last night, but the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was unable to fight off the team known as The Bar following the bout.

Ambrose soon came out in an attempt to make the save, but it was too late - Rollins was down and out. The Lunatic Fringe fared no better in a two-on-one scenario, and he too was left laying by the European tag team. It is unlikely that Rollins and Ambrose will be so quick to forget this beating.

What's next?

It seems as though the four men are on course to do battle at SummerSlam 2017. WWE's second biggest event of the year is just 20 days away, and the card is beginning to take shape. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Rollins & Ambrose would be a major addition to the show.

Author's take

The potential SummerSlam tag team could well end up stealing that show, but part of me hopes that this is a storyline vehicle to finally turn Ambrose heel. Ambrose has been a babyface since The Shield split, and the time feels right to freshen up the former WWE World Champion's act.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com