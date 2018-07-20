SK's Take: Undertaker's return at SummerSlam

Could Undertaker and John Cena renew their feud at SummerSlam?

Undertaker hasn't been seen on WWE TV since he defeated Rusev in a Casket match at The Greatest Royal Rumble back in April. This was merely weeks after he was victorious in a fantasy match against John Cena at WrestleMania, amidst speculation that the future WWE Hall of Famer could be looking to wind down on his in-ring time in the coming months.

It was thought that Undertaker had retired from the company when he was defeated by Roman Reigns in the WrestleMania main event last year, but he has since returned and has even been advertised to be part of The Super Showdown event in Australia later this year.

The Deadman is reported to be facing Triple H at the event for the final time, but ahead of this show in October, there are reports that Undertaker could be part of this year's SummerSlam where he and Cena will reignite their rivalry.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer recently stated there has been a lot of talk of The Undertaker returning but he is still not confirmed for the event, with the main event of the show already shaping up to include the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Bobby Lashley.

Whilst there are many fans who would love to see Undertaker and Cena have a much longer match than they did at WrestleMania, it is currently unknown what condition Undertaker is in. The former World Champion was part of the Madison Square Garden show a few weeks ago where he teamed with Braun Strowman and Reigns against Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, and Elias but he was only part of a few spots in the match where he helped his team to victory.

Whilst many fans would love to see Undertaker return to the company, there are reasons both for and against his return, but only time will tell as to whether or not we will hear that famous gong at SummerSlam next month.

Do you think Undertaker will return to face John Cena at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below...