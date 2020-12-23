SK Wrestling's 2020 SKammy Awards: Cast your votes now

As 2020 draws to a close, various wrestling promotions are celebrating the last 12 months by handing out year-end awards. WWE, for example, brought back the SLAMMY Awards this year for the first time since 2015. IMPACT Wrestling also held its own 2020 awards, with Deonna Purrazzo winning big.

Of course, each individual wrestling company only hands out annual prizes to Superstars/wrestlers on its own roster. Here at SK Wrestling, we want to take an alternative approach to our year-end prizes, The 2020 SKammy Awards, by including multiple promotions.

The SKammy Awards will premiere on YouTube and Facebook on Thursday, December 31st at 8.00 pm EST (6.30 am IST/1.00 am GMT). SK Wrestling personalities including Rick Ucchino, Denise Salcedo, and Jose G. will participate in the awards.

The award winners will be chosen 100 percent by votes from SK Wrestling readers. The voting will close on December 29th at 5.00 pm EST (3.30 am IST/10.00 pm GMT).

Without further ado, here are the 10 categories and poll options to choose from:

SKammy Awards 2020: Promotion of the Year

SKammy Awards 2020: Male Wrestler of the Year

Advertisement

SKammy Awards 2020: Female Wrestler of the Year

SKammy Awards 2020: Breakout Wrestler of the Year

SKammy Awards 2020: Match of the Year

Advertisement

SKammy Awards 2020: Moment of the Year

🏆 Moment of the Year 🏆



▪️ @BeckyLynchWWE announces pregnancy

▪️ @EdgeRatedR returns at the Royal Rumble

▪️ @undertaker returns at Survivor Series

▪️ @Sting arrives in AEW



📺 https://t.co/yEeEG9X9Lr — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 23, 2020

SKammy Awards 2020: Rivalry of the Year

SKammy Awards 2020: Faction of the Year

🏆 Faction of the Year 🏆



▪️ The Hurt Business

▪️ The Undisputed Era

▪️ The Inner Circle

▪️ The Dark Order



📺 https://t.co/yEeEG9X9Lr — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 23, 2020

SKammy Awards 2020: Best Promo Work of the Year

Advertisement

SKammy Awards 2020: Worst Booking Decision of the Year

🏆 Worst Booking Decision of the Year 🏆



▪️ Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania)

▪️ Goldberg def. The Fiend for the Universal Title

▪️ RETRIBUTION

▪️ Unnecessary WWE Breakups: The New Day, the IIconics, Heavy Machinery



📺 https://t.co/yEeEG9X9Lr — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 23, 2020

Follow SK Wrestling’s Twitter and Instagram pages for clips from the 2020 SKammy Awards, as well as the latest updates from the wrestling world.