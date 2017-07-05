SK WWE Exclusive: Jake 'the Snake' Roberts offers to help make current WWE star unstoppable

During a recent interview, Jake Roberts offered to spend a full week with a current WWE star.

Jake Roberts offers to make Randy Orton unstoppable

WWE Hall of Fame Jake ‘the Snake’ Roberts recently spoke to the Dirty Sheets podcast and shared some interesting thoughts about Randy Orton.

Randy Orton debuted in 2002 and went on to become a 13-time world champion. He has been given several nicknames during his time, such as the Legend Killer and the Apex Predator. However, his longest-standing moniker has been the "Viper," leading to obvious comparisons to one Jake ‘the Snake’ Roberts.

Jake Roberts was full of praise for Randy Orton; however, he stated that the Viper was missing one thing that would have made him unstoppable. Roberts also wanted to spend one week with Orton and help him find the one element that he was missing.

Randy Orton recently ended his 13th title reign, when he was defeated by Jinder Mahal at Backlash. After a controversially losing his rematch to Mahal at Money in the Bank, Orton will receive another rematch at Battleground on July 23rd in a Punjabi Prison match.

Although Jake was critical of several WWE talents, he was complimentary of Orton. The two also seem to share similar views about the product, with both believing in the "less is more" philosophy.

Orton very publicly spoke out recently against the independent style and particularly the use of "dives." Jake did not elaborate on what Orton was missing, but seeing as he was and still is one of the great minds in the business, perhaps he could legitimately fulfil his claim to make Randy Orton a complete superstar- given a chance to spend a full week with him.

