SK WWE Exclusive: No Title changes booked for Great Balls of Fire this Sunday

Brock Lesnar and every other Champion on Raw is set to retain their gold at Great Balls of Fire this Sunday.

No swerves in store for GBOF.

My sources have confirmed that there will be no title changes this Sunday at Raw's Great Balls of Fire PPV. We broke the news on our Dirty Sheets YouTube channel via our “DS Breaking News” show. You can view the video, below.

There will be 5 title matches this Sunday, with the Universal Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, the Raw Tag Championships, the Raw Women's Championship and the Cruiserweight Championship.

Brock Lesnar will defeat Samoa Joe this Sunday to retain his Universal Championship. The Miz is also set to retain his IC title against Dean Ambrose. Cesaro and Sheamus will also hold on to their belts in their Iron match against the Hardyz Boyz. In other matches, Neville will retain against Tozawa and Alexa Bliss will retain against Sasha Banks.

In the non-title matches, we have been informed that Seth Rollins is going over Bray and Big Cass will be going over his former tag team partner, Enzo.

Great Balls of Fire will go down this Sunday, emanating from Dallas, Texas.

Despite there not being any title changes booked, this should be high quality and relevant PPV. Several matches on the card will deliver in the ring and the two top matches, Roman vs Strowman and Brock vs Samoa Joe, are worthy of being on WrestleMania card.

