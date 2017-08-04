SK WWE Exclusive: Winner of Universal title match at SummerSlam revealed

Who will win the Fatal 4-Way Universal Title match at SummerSlam?

What's the story?

Will Lesnar be dethroned come SummerSlam

As revealed by The Dirty Sheets via our "DS Breaking News" video on our YouTube channel, the current plan for SummerSlam is to have Brock Lesnar win the Fatal 4 Way match and retain his WWE Universal Championship.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar is being forced to defend his title at SummerSlam against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe. The Dirty Sheets and Sportskeeda collectively broke the news that this match would be the SummerSlam Main Event long before it announced.

The heart of the matter

The stipulation that Lesnar will leave WWE if he loses at SummerSlam, is simply to swerve smart fans who believe the rumours that Brock Lesnar will be leaving the WWE to re-join UFC and fight Jon Jones.

If Brock is to fight Jones, it won't be until next summer as he has missed the USADA testing deadline to fight for the UFC in 2017. A fight in early 2018 is also out of the question, as the WWE will need Brock for both the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 34, where he will play a key role at both.

What's next?

SummerSlam will go down on August 20th and will emanate from Brooklyn, New York, for the third year in a row.

Author's Take

The WWE are smart to try and capitalise on their "smart audience" believing that a Brock Lesnar exit could be imminent. The fact is, the WWE have Brock under contract for 8 more months and future plans centre around him heavily. We revealed further information regarding the Brock/UFC/WWE situation via our previous article, which you can read here:

