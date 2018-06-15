Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
SK WWE Power Rankings: 15th June 2018

A current champion doesn't make it to this list!

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 18:30 IST
40

Does Roman Reigns make this list?
es Roman Reigns make this list?

We're days away from one of the most popular PPV's in the WWE, Money in the Bank, which will be held this Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Rosemont, Illinois at the Allstate Arena.

With just two PPVs between now and SummerSlam, things are heating up in the WWE, with new feuds and new signings bedding in well, which makes for exciting television!

Most matches on RAW and SmackDown this past week was to hype up this weekend's PPV. On that note, let's have a look at this week's SK WWE Power Rankings:

#10 Carmella

Carmella will face off against Asuka this Sunday

The SmackDown Women's Champion, Carmella, has come a long way since her days in NXT.

After winning the 2017 Women's Money in the Bank match - thanks to some help from James Ellsworth, The Princess of Staten Island encashed her contract and defeated "The Queen" Charlotte Flair, once again with a little help, this time from The Iconic Duo.

This past week on SmackDown, she was part of a 10-woman tag team match, where she eventually tapped out to her opponent this Sunday, Asuka.

Even though she did tap out, she makes this list as she's made the feud exciting and brought out her best heelish ways (and she is F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S)!

WWE Money in the Bank AJ Styles Braun Strowman WWE Power Rankings
