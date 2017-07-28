SKFabe: Hottest WWE News of the Week: July 28, 2017

Contains exclusive Summerslam spoilers!

July 28, 2017

This week was an important one for WWE, considering that plans for Summerslam are finally underway, after the conclusion of Battleground. We saw some familiar faces return, we saw some big announcements being made and most importantly, if you visited our website, you saw a glimpse of all the news that broke across the sports entertainment world.

Fear not, in case you didn't. In this feature, we round up all the important happenings from WWE and present them to you together, at one place. Welcome to SKFabe, your destination for WWE's hottest updates.

#1 The rematch of the year

Gear up for yet another slugfest

We all know that Brock Lesnar will be defending his Universal Championship at Summerslam against Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns in a massive Fatal Four Way match. However, he may not be champion heading into the pay-per-view!

Lesnar defends his Universal Championship against Samoa Joe at a live event in the Joe Louie Arena. While it is unlikely that he will drop the championship to Samoa Joe, stranger things have happened. It is interesting to note that the two men will be main eventing an event for SmackDown Live.