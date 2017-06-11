SKFabe: Top WWE News of the Week, 10 May, 2017

A newsworthy week, with lots of action inside and outside the squared circle.

11 Jun 2017

Paul Heyman is your number 1 contender, and everything has changed

One week removed from Extreme Rules, we are a happy bunch. While Raw was hitting record lows as recently as last week, Samoa Joe has been elevated to the main event spot and that seems to be doing wonders for the product.

An old rivalry between two former colleagues also heated up outside the ring, whereas Jim Ross expressed his desire to call a dream match in the near future, very soon. All that and more, in this edition of SKFabe.

#1 Huge boost in viewership for Raw, unfortunately not SmackDown

Will ratings soar higher when Lesnar makes his comeback?

The Raw ratings have seen a steady decline since Wrestlemania, with the Memorial Day edition of Raw scoring the second lowest ratings in history. Thankfully, Samoa Joe became the number 1 contender for the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules, and thanks to some chilling interplay between him and Paul Heyman, the ratings increased by 15% this week.

The overall viewership averaged 2.994 million viewers and while 352,000 fans tuned out during the last hour, it was still a massive comeback. See, WWE, a bit of effort goes a long way!

SmackDown’s viewership was down as compared to the previous week, with 2.349 million viewers tuning in as opposed to 2.35 million a week ago. A minor decline, but a disappointing one for such a solid show.