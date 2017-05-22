SKFabe: Top WWE news of the week- May 20, 2017

As another week concludes, we took at the top stories from the world of wrestling.

by Riju Dasgupta News 22 May 2017, 01:53 IST

This week belonged to Randy Orton and his Twitter rants

Last week, we started this new series, that gives you a rundown of the top news and updates from the world of sports entertainment, through the week. This week, we bring you the second edition and boy, is it packed with updates you don’t want to miss out on.

WWE may not be creating waves when it comes to ratings, but the company and its superstars are creating news, every single day. So, here’s your weekly dose of news, insights, and must-follow information on SKFabe.

#1- Randy Orton took a cheap shot at the indies

Randy Orton was in troll mode, all week long, on Twitter

WWE Champion Randy Orton retweeted a message from Rip Rogers that took a potshot at independent wrestling and thereby sent the sports entertainment world into a tizzy. It devolved into a war of words between Orton and Bubba Ray Dudley, two men who have a history of disliking one another, through their years of working together.

Orton called Dudley an ‘out of shape vet’, while the latter made fun of Randy Orton’s House of Horrors Match at Payback. Orton would continue to undermine independent wrestling by posting gifs of divers being RKO'ed by him in midair.

Almost everyone who is anyone in the sports entertainment world had a take on the matter at hand, either for or (mostly) against Orton.