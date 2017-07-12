SK's speculation on Kurt Angle's mystery text announcement

One of the more intriguing angles (no pun intended) in Raw these days involves mysterious, threatening text messages directed towards GM Kurt Angle. The sender of these texts has been threatening to reveal a secret about Angle that could “ruin him.”

Now, on next week’s Raw, Angle will reveal what that secret is, and we’ve heard rumours as to what that might be.

In case you didn’t know...

Angle was named Raw GM shortly after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. After nearly two months in the position, Raw announcer Corey Graves informed Angle that he had received some “scandalous information”.

At the end of the show, Angle made a phone call to an unknown person and said, “Why don’t you come here next week, and we’ll tell the whole world together.”

The heart of the matter

Rumours have been going around that the news is that Angle had an affair with Stephanie McMahon, and it would lead to a match between Angle and McMahon’s husband Triple H at SummerSlam.

However, from what we’re hearing, this actually isn’t the case. Rather than setting up Angle/HHH, the reveal will be that Angle has an illegitimate child and it’s someone on the Raw roster. Following that, it’s possible the mother could be revealed to be Stephanie, setting up that Angle/HHH match for WrestleMania.

What’s next?

We have less than a week to go before we find out the answer and like with all plans the WWE comes up with, they could certainly change at the last minute.

Author’s take

Whatever the answer turns out to be, I’m fairly certain it’s going to be stupid. I’d love to see how they would explain Stephanie McMahon having an illegitimate child and no one knew about it.

