Slamforce Africa 01 results: New champions crowned, future title match confirmed - 27 October 2019

Slamforce Africa 01

Slamforce Africa, a newly formed professional wrestling promotion based in South Africa, hosted their first show, Slamforce Africa 01 on October 27th, which featured pro-wrestlers from different parts of the world.

Five matches took place at the event, with two new champions being crowned. The event emanated live from Pretoria, South Africa. In the main event, two former WWE Superstars battled it out for the vacant SFA World Championship.

#1 X-Terminator vs Makita - Qualifying match for the vacant SFA Continental Championship

The Indomitable Lion vs X-Terminator

The show kicked off with the first SFA Continental Championship qualifying match between local wrestler X-Terminator and the Cameroonian Makita. This was the first David vs Goliath match on the card. X-Terminator went for a kick to the midsection, giving him the advantage early on in the match.

He tossed Makita across the ring from one corner to the other, which invoked a loud reaction from the crowd. The Indomitable Lion put his football skills to work, using his legs to bring the larger X-Terminator to his knees. A spinning kick to the midsection from Makita brought the big man down, as the crowd showed their support for him. The former delivered a superkick for a near fall. X-Terminator caught Makita from the top rope and delivered a powerslam for another near fall.

The match came to end after Makita hit X-Terminator with his Tears of the Sun finishing move (spinning heel kick), earning him the victory.

Result: Makita def. X-Terminator

#2 Matthew Hammar vs Kilimanjaro

SA's own Matthew Hammar vs The Mountain

Next, South Africa's Matthew Hammar took on Nigeria's Kilimanjaro. This was the second David vs Goliath match. Hammar used his quick legs in an attempt to weaken his larger opponent. Kilimanjaro delivered a splash in the corner followed by a sidewalk slam. He then proceeded by nailing the fallen Hammar with a leg drop.

It took not one, not two but four dropkicks to bring The Mountain down. Kilimanjaro delivered a devastating spinebuster to an incoming Hammar for a near fall. Finally, the towering wrestler hit Matthew Hammar with a chokeslam and a powerbomb for the three count.

Result: Kilimanjaro def. Matthew Hammar

