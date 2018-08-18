10 WWE Superstars who should make an appearance on SmackDown 1000

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.68K // 18 Aug 2018, 09:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H could show up again for SmackDown 1000

It's difficult to believe that there have nearly been 1000 episodes of SmackDown. WWE's blue brand circulated its pilot episode back in April 1999 following a regular fixture in August of the same year. Fast forward 19 years and it's currently the "second-longest-running weekly episodic show in TV history" — second just to WWE's leader, Monday Night Raw.

At first a sidekick to Raw, SmackDown turned into its own particular substance in 2002 after the brand split. Receiving the recognition that NXT has today, it was prestigious for being the "place that is known for new chances at life", and helped establish the careers of numerous wrestlers, including John Cena and Mr. Kennedy.

Throughout the years, it has furnished us with unforgettable matches and some memorable headliners, demonstrating that it ought to be considered just as important as Raw.

1000 episodes is a major ordeal, and you can rest guaranteed that when WWE marks the event with an exceptional broadcast, it will be a joyous occasion.

We definitely realize that it will highlight three immense matches. And, with the ongoing news that maybe the show's most noteworthy hotshot, The Undertaker, is set to return, how about we take a guess at 10 other WWE wrestlers who should make their quality felt on the 1000th episode

#10 Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Stunner

Undeniably, Steve Austin revived WWE with his rivalry with Vince McMahon. Their rivalry was part of the motivation behind why the organization's lead show changed into all the more riveting "Raw Is War". Nonetheless, he additionally had a noteworthy part in SmackDown's underlying achievement.

Synonymous with WWE's Attitude Era, Austin was one of the organization's best stars when the blue brand propelled. He even co-featured the pilot episode's main event, headlining with The Rock. He would then show up routinely on the show for the next four years, fighting with the likes of Triple H, The Undertaker, and the nWo.

The Texas Rattlesnake once in a while showed up on SmackDown following his retirement from in-ring performances in 2003, confining his appearance to the show that made him famous — Raw. On the off chance that his career hadn't been short, maybe we would have seen a greater amount of him on the blue brand.

Austin always returns for any of Raw's special episodes. So it will not be surprising if he appears on SmackDown 1000 to hand out a couple of Stunners.

1 / 10 NEXT