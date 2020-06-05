WWE SmackDown (5th June 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown

Will we have new Women's Tag Team Champions crowned on SmackDown?

Jeff Hardy will address the WWE Universe on SmackDown tonight.

Will Bayley and Sasha Banks take the titles off Cross & Bliss?

Tonight's SmackDown will be headlined by a major title defense from Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross as they take on the mighty duo of Sasha Banks and Bayley. Jeff Hardy will be live and will tell his side of the story after last week's controversial arrest while the Intercontinental Championship tournament finalists, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, will come face-to-face.

Last week, the SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley, and Sasha Banks made a bold statement as The Boss was able to defeat Bliss in singles competition. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions have set their sights on the gold once again.

Bliss & Cross will also be vary of The IIconics who have got the better of the titleholders in recent weeks. What will happen in this exciting Championship match?

Last week, things did not go as planned for Jeff Hardy on SmackDown. The Charismatic Enigma was falsely arrested for a hit and run case and also for DUI. The former WWE Champion was released from jail as it was proved he was not the one at fault and made his way back to SmackDown and cost Sheamus his match against Daniel Bryan.

Tonight, Hardy will address the fans and open up on his side of the story. What will The Charismatic Enigma have to say about last week's incident?

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles are set to rekindle their rivalry and this time, the Intercontinental Championship will be on the line. Tonight on SmackDown, both men are set to come face-to-face before their epic clash.

These two served up a great story when they were feuding over the WWE Championship some time back and the fans will be eager to see them recreate that chemistry.

Will these two men stay civil or will they come to blows?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Friday, 5th June 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown live?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sports and BT Sports Box Office in the UK.

How, when, and where to watch WWE SmackDown live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 6th June 2020.

Catch all the live updates for tonight's show right here!