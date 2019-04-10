×
SmackDown After WrestleMania: 5 Reasons why The Hardy Boyz became SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
7.41K   //    10 Apr 2019, 08:36 IST

Why did Matt and Jeff win the tag team titles?
Why did Matt and Jeff win the tag team titles?

WrestleMania week is finally in the books and it ended with a real bang! No, I do not mean the tepid 6-man tag team match that closed the show. I mean the amazing headline that we got right before that! Matt and Jeff Hardy are your SmackDown Tag Team Champions, and the landscape of the brand will change for good.

But why did this big title change actually take place? Let me try and explain that in this article. What do you think of the decision to have The Usos drop the title belt?

Please leave a comment and let me know what you thought of the SmackDown after WrestleMania and the week overall. Did you feel that it lived up to your expectations?

In any case, here are my views about the action that transpired on SmackDown Live...

#5 Because The Usos may be moving to RAW soon

Look at this Tweet that came out from The Usos, thanking The Hardy Boyz for competing with them and putting on a great match. This is an indication that The Usos may be headed to RAW very soon indeed, to boost the red brands for the foreseeable future. And this was a very necessary step because the red brand's tag team division needed a boost.

I mean SmackDown Live has been the brand to watch for Tag Team Wrestling since the most recent brand split. On the one hand, you had The New Day and The Usos tearing down the house with historic matches, and then you had teams like The Bar enter the fray. RAW has had a very depleted and underwhelming tag team division, when you compare the two WWE brands.

RAW needs The Usos. And they will probably get The Usos too.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
