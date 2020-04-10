SmackDown after WrestleMania preview: Epic betrayal on the cards, Braun Strowman to feud with former ally? (April 10, 2020)

This week's SmackDown will mark the beginning of new feuds.

What else is being planned for the Blue brand after WrestleMania?

What's in store on this week's SmackDown?

We are all set for the first episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania 36. At the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’, we saw Braun Strowman winning the Universal Championship after he defeated Goldberg. On the other hand, Bayley, Sami Zayn, and the team of Miz and John Morrison retained their respective titles.

During the event, we also saw the Women’s Tag Team Titles change hands as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were crowned the new Champions after their victory over the Kabuki Warriors. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena to avenge his WrestleMania loss from six years ago.

All these results will prove to be the governing factors behind tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown which can potentially mark the beginning of new feuds and several other storylines.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can transpire on this week’s SmackDown. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Bayley and Sasha Banks feud in the making?

Could tonight be the beginning of the much-awaited feud between the two best friends?

At WrestleMania 36, Bayley defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship in a Fatal 5-way elimination match against Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi, and Tamina. Although it was expected that Bayley will be betrayed by her best friend, the latter was eliminated and only came back to help Bayley in retaining her title.

Having said that, the match had several camera angles which showed Banks standing in the background. There was also a spot when Bayley looked at Banks and said, “No one will touch this title” before screaming the same in the face of her competitors and the commentators. The growing tension between them has been subtle but we know that the creatives are now headed towards booking this rivalry.

Given the current circumstances, it is widely believed that WWE wanted to save Banks vs Bayley for SummerSlam. Hence, it is quite possible that WWE will aim at a long, interesting build-up to their much-awaited Championship match and we could get a glimpse of that in tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

