SmackDown before Elimination Chamber 2023 Preview: Roman Reigns' plan backfires, huge title match confirmed

We are all set for WWE SmackDown's final show before Elimination Chamber 2023. The blue brand plans to deliver a solid go-home show before the huge upcoming Premium Live Event. All eyes will be on Sami Zayn and his confrontation with Roman Reigns before their big title match this weekend. WWE has also confirmed four matches, including a title bout, for tonight's show.

Here, we look at what could transpire on SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Roman Reigns' plan backfires on WWE SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns instructed The Usos to watch next week's SmackDown from home to get a "TV Perspective." Heyman informed Jimmy about The Tribal Chief's aforementioned command after he missed Sami Zayn "acknowledging" Jey Uso during their private meeting on the show.

However, The Usos's absence could backfire for Roman Reigns on this week's show. With only Solo Sikoa on his side, The Tribal Chief will have to look out for Sami Zayn, who could take advantage of the situation.

Zayn will arguably be the biggest babyface in pro wrestling when he confronts Reigns in Canada. The Usos' absence might make it easier for the challenger to have the last laugh ahead of the big title match at Elimination Chamber.

#2. Gunther puts his Intercontinental Championship on the line

Last week, Madcap Moss won a Fatal 4-Way match against Rey Mysterio, Karrion Kross, and Santo Escobar to earn his first title shot on the WWE main roster. He is set to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on this week's show.

The Imperium leader recently became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE in the 21st century. Gunther has enjoyed a dominant title reign so far, and it would be a huge challenge to dethrone him tonight. Fans are excited to see Gunther back in action as he continues to impress with his in-ring performances.

#3. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus hunt the "Vikings"

The Viking Raiders have been relentlessly stalking Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on SmackDown over the last few weeks. McIntyre and Sheamus even gave up their spot in the Tag Team Tournament in their pursuit of revenge against The Viking Raiders.

Both teams finally have a chance to settle the score inside the ring on the blue brand this week. McIntyre and Sheamus are good friends in real life, and their real-life chemistry reflects well on their partnership on screen. They will look to send a message to the tag team division by making an example of the Viking Raiders.

#4. Liv Morgan faces RAW Superstar Asuka ahead of their Elimination Chamber match

Earlier this week on RAW, Liv Morgan joined forces with Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez to face Carmella, Nikki Cross, and Asuka in a 6-woman tag team match. Asuka picked up the win by forcing Morgan to submit verbally after locking her in a brutal submission maneuver.

Adam Pearce saw unresolved issues between Asuka and Morgan and booked them for a match on SmackDown. Both women will desperately want to pick up a statement victory ahead of the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The four other competitors in the Elimination Chamber match - Natalya, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, and Carmella - might also make their presence known during this match.

#5. Ronda Rousey returns to in-ring action

Ronda Rousey returned to the blue brand last week for the first time since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair in December. She joined forces with Shayna Baszler to brutalize Natalya and Shotzi inside the ring.

This week, Natalya and Shotzi will seek revenge against the Baddest Woman on the Planet and the Queen of Spades in a tag team match. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are rumored to eventually challenge Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Tonight's match will reveal how well the two friends can work together as a tag team on SmackDown.

