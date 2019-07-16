SmackDown Live after Extreme Rules: 3 things WWE needs to do

Who's next against Kofi Kingston?

SmackDown is coming up, and if I were a betting man, I'd say this upcoming episode will set things in motion for SummerSlam. After they deal with the fallout from Extreme Rules, the blue brand should start getting ready for the Biggest Party of the Summer.

There's a lot that could happen, but instead, let's talk about what should happen. I'm not talking about terrible fantasy booking that is only a good idea to the one who made it ("famous EDM duo The Chainsmokers challenge the New Day to a match for the Tag Team Championship and then win!"). I'm talking about things that just seem like common sense, but tend to get overlooked.

Here are three things that WWE needs to do on the next episode of SmackDown Live.

#3 Book another match for Aleister Black

Black picked up a victory at Extreme Rules

Generally if you are a debuting superstar not named Mike Kanellis, you tend to keep appearing on TV after your debut match so that people don't forget about you. It doesn't matter if you win or lose, just keep showing up.

After Aleister Black defeated Cesaro in a real star-making match, he should not go back to his room backstage and wait for someone to knock. Instead, he should be knocking on other people's doors. WWE should put him in matches against some lower-card guys and let him add a few more notches to his belt.

Mojo Rawley wants to cause some problems for Black? Boom, Black Mass. Jinder Mahal being a bully? Boom, Black Mass. Heck, put him in a 12 Man Elimination Tag Team Match against The Singh Brothers, Jinder, and a whole bunch of other dudes. He just needs to be there.

An even better idea would be to put him in a full-fledged feud, but let's take baby steps here.

