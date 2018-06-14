SmackDown Live Report Card - June 12, 2018

The final stop before Money In The Bank earns some high grades this week!

The SmackDown women's Money In The Bank Summit...

The time for talk is now over as the final step before Money In The Bank is now complete with the conclusion of SmackDown Live this week. This week's episode took place from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee and featured a number of very intriguing first-time match-ups.

Just on this edition of SmackDown Live alone, we were treated to Samoa Joe v. Rusev, Jeff Hardy v. Shinsuke Nakamura, and Daniel Bryan v. Shelton Benjamin, all of which have never squared off inside a WWE ring.

On paper, SmackDown Live looked great this week, and the action in and out of the ring solidified that prognostication. Each one of those first-time matches was solid, and the women really shined in the open and the main event this week as well.

As usual on these report card articles, the best grade a segment or match can earn is an A+, but on the flip side, the worst grade one can earn is an F.

This week on SmackDown Live, the women kicked off the show in an explosive way...

Women's Money In The Bank Summit with General Manager Paige

Nobody looks particularly impressed with the IIconics' antics...

The four SmackDown women's Money In The Bank competitors were in the ring with General Manager Paige as she held a "summit" to hype up the women and bring the briefcase over to the blue brand. Each woman would get their shots in at why they will be the one to climb the ladder and bring down the briefcase before being interrupted by The IIconics.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce do what they do best on the microphone, be annoying and insult their fellow competitors. They are such a breath of fresh air in the women's division, definitely love The IIconics!

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville would make their way out and claim that themselves, along with The IIconics, are better than the four women in the ring. This led to a great brawl to kick off SmackDown Live.

The entire segment was well-done and thought it would immediately lead to an eight-woman tag match, but instead, it's the main event!

GRADE: A