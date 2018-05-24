SmackDown Live Report Card - May 22, 2018

The picture is starting to take shape for the Money In The Bank pay per view that will take place two weeks from this Sunday on June 9th live from Chicago, Illinois. After this week's edition of SmackDown Live, there is only one spot left for both the men and the women to qualify for the ladder matches.

Samoa Joe will take on Daniel Bryan for the final men's spot on next week's edition of SmackDown Live; while there will be a gauntlet match featuring the women of Monday Night Raw to fill their final spot.

This week's edition of SmackDown Live was the first since it was reported that the show will move to FOX in October 2019. It is worth noting that the WWE has not publicly announced the move yet, but multiple sources are reporting that a deal has been agreed upon in principle.

Just like I have on my first editions of report cards for NXT and Monday Night Raw, I will do the same for the major moments of this week's edition of SmackDown Live. Let's kick it off with the most see show in the WWE today, Miz TV!

The Miz and The New Day kick off the show

The New Day join Miz TV to kick off SmackDown Live this week

The Miz had The New Day on Miz TV this week to try to get the scoop on which member of The New Day will be the one representing them in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match. The Miz would talk about how Kofi Kingston has been in six of these ladder matches with zero victories, how Big E can never be serious, and how Xavier Woods knows when to be serious and how he's built his YouTube channel Up Up Down Down from the ground up.

It was clear The Miz was trying to get them to choose Woods as Miz sees him as the lesser threat compared to Big E and Kofi. Just when it appeared The New Day were going to name Big E their representative, they were joking that they were talking about something else and won't reveal who it will be to keep the other competitors guessing.

As with most editions of Miz TV, this was a very fun and solid segment.

GRADE FOR MIZ TV: B+

When the New Day said Big E, it was to take on The Miz in one-on-one competition, but he wasn't interested in that; however, just as he got to the Gorilla position, SmackDown Live General Manager Paige told Miz he's going to have a match with Big E, and it will be RIGHT NOW!

The match itself was really solid and I think the WWE is on the verge of pushing Big E as a singles championship contender; while Kofi and Xavier remain a tag team. On this night, thanks to The Bar attacking The New Day, Miz was able to nail the Skull Crushing Finale on Big E off the distraction.

GRADE: B