SmackDown Live Tag Team Title Match Set For Summerslam

Thomas Lowson
CONTRIBUTOR
News
126   //    08 Aug 2018, 23:38 IST

What's the story?

The New Day will be facing the Bludgeon Brothers for the WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships at this year's Summerslam.

In case you didn't know

The trio of Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods earned their opportunity after defeating the Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) this week on SmackDown Live, in the finals of a tournament set up by General Manager Paige.

The New Day had previously defeated Sanity (Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain) in the first round, whilst the Bar had defeated The Usos in their first-round match.

The heart of the matter

The group will face Harper and Rowan, who captured the WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 34, in a triple threat match against the New Day and then-champion, the Usos.

The New Day are no strangers to holding Tag Team gold, as they are already four-time WWE Tag Team Champions, twice as RAW champions and twice as SmackDown Live champions, after moving to the blue brand as the final pick in the Superstar Shake-Up last year.

In addition, the group also held the record for the longest WWE tag team championship reign in history, holding the titles for 483 days between Summerslam 2015 and Roadblock: End of the Line in December 2016.

What's next?

The New Day have consistently proven themselves to be entertaining, and it wouldn't be too big a surprise to see the trio become champions once again. However, after their several lengthy runs, some fans are starting to get bored of the group's antics, with the Bludgeon Brothers still relatively fresh.

WWE Summerslam will take place August 19, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The show will take place the night after NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4, which will take place in the same venue.


