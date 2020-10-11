The biggest winners and losers from Friday Night SmackDown (October 9, 2020)

The 2020 WWE Draft began on Friday's episode of SmackDown. The cards got reshuffled, even though most of the champions unsurprisingly stayed on their own brands. This was a chance to put an end to some stale stories on the road to WrestleMania. Who got the most and least out of SmackDown and the first night of the draft?

SmackDown Winner: Big E

In a shocking development, The New Day broke up during draft of Friday night on SmackDown, at least partially. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods went to RAW but Big E stayed on the blue brand.

For years, fans have wanted to see Big E get a singles to push. Now the opportunity has finally come and he sealed it of Friday night when he defeated Sheamus in a brutal falls count anywhere match.

We'll just have to see how the rest of the draft shakes out to discern the field, the possibilities in front of Big E, and whether this is good or bad for him in the long term. For now, he's finally set on the journey as a singles competior that fans have dreamed of for a long time.

SmackDown Losers: Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy

It's unclear what the second night of the 2020 NBA Draft will bring. However, Lars Sullivan returned to SmackDown land took out both Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy, and then The Miz and John Morrison. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champions escaped to RAW, but Hardy and Riddle will remain on the blue brand where this potential feud could continue.

Having Sullivan go over the two of them, Riddle in particular, is questionable, to say the least. He was never popular before and after all the other controversy around him, so he is likely a lost cause. Pushing him at anyone's expense damages the other person.