SmackDown Preview: 3-time champion creates unexpected trouble for The Bloodline, big return confirmed after nearly 6 months

We are all set for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The blue brand outclassed RAW last week by putting up an excellent post-WrestleMania show. The upcoming edition is expected to witness major twists and turns as top superstars navigate into big matches in the weeks leading up to Backlash 2023.

Here, we look at things that could transpire on SmackDown tonight. So without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Matt Riddle stuns The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence

Last week on SmackDown, Matt Riddle rushed to Sami Zayn's defense when The Bloodline was brutalizing one-half of the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions. A previous attack on Kevin Owens prevented him from saving his tag team partner. But Riddle walked out in the show's final moments to save Zayn from the hands of Solo Sikoa.

Riddle also helped Sami Zayn save Kevin Owens when The Bloodline attacked him on RAW. It is worth noting that Sikoa's brutal attack caused Riddle's injury, which kept him off television on the Road to WrestleMania. He has now returned with a vengeance on his mind and is prepared to settle the score.

Riddle appeared to join forces with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens as the trio took on The Usos and Solo Sikoa. The Bloodline members must protect the stable's honor in Roman Reigns' absence. The former RK-Bro member will be back on SmackDown this week to confront The Bloodline again and potentially set up a six-man tag team match at Backlash.

#2 Shinsuke Nakamura returns on WWE SmackDown tonight

It's been nearly half a year since Shinsuke Nakamura last appeared on the blue brand. The 5-time champion has always been over with the crowd, but his booking in recent years has not done him enough justice. The WWE Universe is still excited to see his return on SmackDown tonight following a prolonged absence.

Nakamura worked alongside Rick Boogs until the latter suffered a serious injury at WrestleMania last year. Following that, he returned to the singles competition and even challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship but couldn't dethrone the Imperium leader.

Considering that WWE moved Boogs to RAW following his return from injury, Shinsuke Nakamura is expected to continue his singles run upon returning this week. It would be interesting to see if the creative team has planned a swerve involving The King of Strong Style.

#3 LA Knight continues to seek big wins on SmackDown

LA Knight has turned himself into one of the best acts on the blue brand over the last couple of months. His popularity is growing among the fans, but there is also disappointment surrounding his losses. Many in the WWE Universe believe that Knight is in desperate need of big wins.

He has been involved in a feud with New Day for weeks. In Kofi Kingston's absence, Knight targeted Xavier Woods backstage. The latter has had enough and wants to put an end to LA Knight's entitled demands when they lock horns in a singles match tonight.

Apart from the aforementioned events, we might also see top champions Gunther and Rhea Ripley meet their next challengers. We will see newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan celebrate the beginning of their title reign on SmackDown. The creative team will also work towards ending a few storylines and laying the groundwork for new ones as we approach this year's WWE Draft.

