SmackDown Preview: 38-year-old star returns, WWE legend to exact revenge?

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown will air live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The show will witness the Stamford-based promotion continue its build toward SummerSlam 2023.

Furthermore, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, will return on tonight's show.

On that note, here's what could unfold on WWE SmackDown tonight.

#3. United States Championship Invitational Fatal 4-Way Match

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Santos Escobar defeat AJ Styles, Grayson Waller, and Butch in the first Fatal 4-Way Match of the United States Title Invitational to advance to the next stage of the tournament.

The Luchador will face the winner of the second Fatal 4-Way Match, which is scheduled for tonight. The match will witness Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, LA Knight, and Cameron Grimes taking on each other for a place in the next round of the tournament.

Who will emerge victorious in the high-stakes match to set a date with Santos Escobar? Fans must tune in to find out.

#2. AJ Styles to hit back at Karrion Kross?

On the previous episode of the blue brand, Karrion Kross distracted AJ Styles, costing him a win in the United States Title Invitational Fatal 4-Way Match.

Given how things unfolded, it seems things are far from over between The Phenomenal One and The Herald of Doomsday. On tonight's episode, Styles could look to exact revenge on Kross.

The former WWE Champion could hit back at Kross. The recent turn of events could lead to another potential match between the duo shortly.

#1. Roman Reigns returns to WWE SmackDown for SummerSlam Rules of Engagement with Jey Uso

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will return on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown to set the Rules of Engagement for SummerSlam with Jey Uso.

As you may know, Main Event Jey challenged The Tribal Chief to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam two weeks ago.

Now, the Head of Table will make his return tonight to discuss the rules of engagement with Jey.

What will the company have in store for fans during the segment? We will have to wait for tonight's show for answers.

Are you excited about Roman Reigns' return tonight? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

