SmackDown Preview: Champion to suffer humiliation, huge new title challengers

Xavier Woods and Dolph Ziggler

If RAW is anything to go by, then we're pretty much in for a great episode of SmackDown Live this week. Last week's SmackDown was quite a good episode, with the most significant happening, of course, being the return of Big E.

He successfully reunited the New Day and topped it off with a win. The trio even appeared on RAW last night and handily defeated the trio of Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

Last week, Shane McMahon jumped The Miz on Miz TV and The A-Lister was handily defeated by Drew McIntyre thanks to interference from his former tag team partner. Heavy Machinery took one step closer to the tag team championships. Bayley defeated Nikki Cross as well after back-to-back defeats the prior week

We're now on the go-home episode of SmackDown before the WWE PPV Stomping Grounds and things are going to start heating up. Here's what you need to look forward to tonight!

#4. Will Bryan & Rowan accept Heavy Machinery's challenge?

Will they accept the challenge?

Bryan and Rowan haven't exactly been on a roll as SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Sure, they beat The Usos to win the vacant titles, but they didn't even defend it on PPV and the last time they faced The Usos on the Kickoff show of Money in the Bank, Bryan was pinned.

So far, Heavy Machinery have been on their tails, constantly challenging them for the title. Though Bryan & Rowan have done nothing but mock the powerful duo, they're going to be forced into a corner tonight by Heavy Machinery, who seem to be the defacto number one contenders for the tag team championship.

Will Bryan and Rowan finally accept their challenge tonight or will they try to find a way to deny them?

