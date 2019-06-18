×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

SmackDown Preview: Champion to suffer humiliation, huge new title challengers

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
1.87K   //    18 Jun 2019, 19:43 IST

Xavier Woods and Dolph Ziggler
Xavier Woods and Dolph Ziggler


If RAW is anything to go by, then we're pretty much in for a great episode of SmackDown Live this week. Last week's SmackDown was quite a good episode, with the most significant happening, of course, being the return of Big E.

He successfully reunited the New Day and topped it off with a win. The trio even appeared on RAW last night and handily defeated the trio of Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

Last week, Shane McMahon jumped The Miz on Miz TV and The A-Lister was handily defeated by Drew McIntyre thanks to interference from his former tag team partner. Heavy Machinery took one step closer to the tag team championships. Bayley defeated Nikki Cross as well after back-to-back defeats the prior week

We're now on the go-home episode of SmackDown before the WWE PPV Stomping Grounds and things are going to start heating up. Here's what you need to look forward to tonight!

#4. Will Bryan & Rowan accept Heavy Machinery's challenge?

Will they accept the challenge?
Will they accept the challenge?


Bryan and Rowan haven't exactly been on a roll as SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Sure, they beat The Usos to win the vacant titles, but they didn't even defend it on PPV and the last time they faced The Usos on the Kickoff show of Money in the Bank, Bryan was pinned.

So far, Heavy Machinery have been on their tails, constantly challenging them for the title. Though Bryan & Rowan have done nothing but mock the powerful duo, they're going to be forced into a corner tonight by Heavy Machinery, who seem to be the defacto number one contenders for the tag team championship.

Will Bryan and Rowan finally accept their challenge tonight or will they try to find a way to deny them?

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SmackDown The Usos Heavy Machinery WWE Kofi Kingston Roman Reigns
Advertisement
4 Reasons why Daniel Bryan and Rowan are the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE teases new challengers for Daniel Bryan and Erik Rowan
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE SmackDown before Money in the Bank- Surprise invasion, Team Reunites 
RELATED STORY
Fans react to WWE SmackDown Live (7th May 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the Usos are facing Bryan and Rowan for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships 
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE Money in the Bank 2019- Best pay-per-view of the year?
RELATED STORY
Where all of the recent NXT call ups should go
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live after WWE Super ShowDown: Big return, New gimmick
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 3 huge mistakes WWE made on this week’s episode (June 11, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown After AEW Double or Nothing: 2 Title changes, New feud confirmed 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us