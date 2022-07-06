WWE SmackDown ratings drop for Money in the Bank go-home show 

Last week's episode of SmackDown was the final show before WWE Money in the Bank.

The ratings for the July 1, 2022 episode are in and they fell below expectations. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics is reporting that this past Friday's episode saw a decrease in viewership leading into the premium live event.

WWE SmackDown brought in 2.142 million viewers, down from the 2.31 million viewers that tuned in a week ago. The show did a 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.53 rating last week.

While there was a dip in viewership, the blue brand was still ranked #2 in television overall in the p18-49 demo according to Showbuzz Daily.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

486,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.16



WWE Smackdown on Fox (8-10pm):

2,142,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.49

patreon.com/wrestlenomics AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):486,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.16WWE Smackdown on Fox (8-10pm):2,142,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.49 AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):486,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.16WWE Smackdown on Fox (8-10pm):2,142,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.49📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/z9gFP7WBgG

What happened on last week's WWE SmackDown?

The go-home show for Money in the Bank featured a Battle Royal to kick off the show. Happy Corbin won the bout and taunted SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee. A matchup between the two was recently announced for WWE SummerSlam.

Friday's episode of SmackDown also featured several Superstars from RAW on the show in a Battle of the Brands six-woman tag team match. Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss defeated Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and Lacey Evans in the Battle of the Brands match.

The Usos and Street Profits had an "Ask Them Anything" segment to further their feud leading into the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at Money in the Bank.

Additionally, Max Dupri has finally introduced his clients (Mace & Mansoor) of the Maximum Male Models faction and the group will debut their 2022 Tennis Wear Collection next week.

Lastly, Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin, The Miz, and Ezekiel to become the final superstar to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. The ladder match was won by a surprise entrant this past weekend.

WWE @WWE



MAXIMUM MALE MODELS unveil their 2022 Tennis Wear Collection!



@MaxDupri NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown MAXIMUM MALE MODELS unveil their 2022 Tennis Wear Collection! NEXT WEEK on #SmackDownMAXIMUM MALE MODELS unveil their 2022 Tennis Wear Collection! @MaxDupri https://t.co/fjMG2t9txw

WWE NXT: The Great American Bash airs tonight and Sportskeeda has several last-minute predictions that you can check out here.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far