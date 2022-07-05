NXT: The Great American Bash - Last-minute predictions - Final title shot for popular star; faction members battle each other for tag titles

NXT's Great American Bash is the last special episode of the brand before SummerSlam. The event features four title matches but not a defense from NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

She lost to Nikkita Lyons last week via disqualification. Because of that finish, the two will likely face off for the title in the future.

As for the titles that are on the card, Bron Breakker defends against an ultra-focused Cameron Grimes. The latter told the champ he had nothing to lose and injured Bron a week before the big match.

Toxic Attraction will defend the women's tag team titles against Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. Can the two friends end Toxic Attraction's reign of terror?

The Creeds and Roderick Strong have been at odds for months. The hostility will culminate at the Great American Bash as Damon Kemp joins Strong to challenge the Creeds for the NXT Tag titles.

In the last title match, Carmelo Hayes will defend against Grayson Waller after the latter tricked the champion into signing a contract. With two heels in the match, who will the fans support?

The card also features singles matches between Wendy Choo and Tiffany Stratton and Wes Lee facing Trick Williams. What else will go down at the Bash? Here are some last-minute predictions for NXT's Great American Bash.

#6 Wendy Choo and Tiffany Stratton face off at the Great American Bash

Choo looks to torment Stratton at the Great American Bash.

Stratton's gimmick is that of a spoiled rich girl. She thinks being rich and winning some amateur athletic awards before signing with NXT makes her better than everyone else.

Choo has rolled with the punches and has gotten under the rich girl's skin. Stratton dislikes everything about her sloth opponent, but Choo isn't fazed.

The two have faced off before, but this match at the Great American Bash should be the final showdown. Since the spoiled rich girl could be a bigger star in the future, she'll put down the challenge from the peppy trickster.

Prediction: Stratton puts Choo to sleep for a long nap.

#5 Wes Lee looks to teach Trick Williams about respect

Lee will try to silence the braggart Trick Williams at the Great American Bash.

The NXT Universe finally got to hear some heartfelt words from former tag team champion Wes Lee. He's had to rebuild himself over the last five months since his tag team partner was released, and he's been forced to find his way.

It could have led to a heel turn for the star, but it has instead given him an edge. Trick Williams tested the waters around those edges by interrupting Lee's emotional promo.

Williams' main function in NXT 2.0 has been as a loud hype man for Hayes. He's also interfered in all of the latter's matches.

At the Great American Bash, both Williams and The A-Champ will have to focus on their own matches. Lee will make sure that the loudmouth doesn't get the last word.

Prediction: Lee makes Williams pay for his actions.

#4 The Diamond Mine implodes around the NXT Tag Team Titles

When the Diamond Mine started, it was mostly centered around Roderick Strong. He's a multi-time former champion in NXT. As the group grew, the focus shifted to The Creeds. They've been in NXT for a lesser time than Strong but act as if they are in charge of the Diamond Mine.

Strong tries to lead the faction, but his orders have been ignored. The Creeds want to win the right way and not by any tricks. Hence, the former Cruiserweight Champ has recruited Damon Kemp, and the two will battle The Creeds at the Great American Bash.

The current champions recently completed their emotional journey of winning the titles, so it'll be too soon for them to lose. Something may happen where the group completely splits, but Julius and Brutus will keep their belts at the end of the night.

Prediction: The Creeds defeat Strong and Kemp at the Great American Bash.

#3 Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez try to end Toxic Attraction's reign

Roxanne Perez won the Women's Breakout Tournament. Instead of cashing in for a shot at Mandy Rose’s title, she opted for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles alongside her best friend, Cora Jade.

Gigi and Jacy have held the belts since last year's Halloween Havoc, only losing them briefly during WrestleMania weekend. They regained their titles days later and resumed their rule of NXT.

Jade had multiple shots at each group member. This time, however, she has her best friend by her side. Perez is more experienced than most women in NXT due to many years of training since childhood.

There aren't many other teams that could take the belts from Jayne and Dolin. The Great American Bash might show the first crack in the foundation of Toxic Attraction.

Prediction: Jade and Perez take the tag team titles from Jayne and Dolin.

#2 Former allies Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller battle over the North American title

Hayes looks to remain the A-Champ by defending his belt against Grayson Waller.

Carmelo Hayes became a two-time NXT North American Champion after winning the title back from Cameron Grimes.

While The A-Champ has been allied with Grayson Waller in the past, the two men only care about themselves. It became more apparent when the Aussie tricked Hayes into signing up for a title shot at the Great American Bash.

Waller has been great at getting heat, but he hasn't targeted a former ally. Hayes seems like he could be a future NXT Champion by the end of this year. Until then, it seems like Hayes will continue to roll as the A-Champ at the Great American Bash.

Prediction: Hayes defeats his former ally, Waller.

#1 Cameron Grimes tries to take the NXT Title from Bron Breakker

Grimes has done the best mic work of his career during the build-up to this feud. He's more serious, and rightly so, as there are shreds of truth in his words about Breakker. Children of former pro wrestlers indeed have an easier path to making it to WWE and other big promotions due to their connections.

Unlike Breakker, Grimes had to rely on his skills to make his mark. It doesn't necessarily mean that Breakker doesn't work hard. However, the two competitors have had different paths to get to this title match.

Unless Bron gets called up to the main roster, he will probably not lose to Grimes at the Great American Bash. He's still in the middle of his second reign with the championship.

Meanwhile, Grimes has been in NXT for about three years, so this might be his swan song before the main roster. For this match, Bron will continue his run as NXT 2.0's top dog.

Prediction: Bron Breakker defeats Grimes after a hard-fought match.

