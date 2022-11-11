SmackDown star comments on Triple H possibly introducing highly requested titles to WWE

With Triple H now in charge of creative reigns in WWE, many changes have taken place. One potential alteration that top star Kofi Kingston has commented on is the possibility of introducing trios titles.

Kingston is part of one of the most successful and popular trios in WWE history, The New Day, alongside Xavier Woods and Big E. Currently, WWE hosts a plethora of top factions, such as The Bloodline, The Brawling Brutes, Imperium, The OC, and Judgment Day.

With this number of talented teams in mind, Kofi was recently asked while speaking on the Ten Count if he could ever see Trios belts being brought into WWE.

"Anything is possible man, theres a lot of trios going on, Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes, The Bloodline, The New Day. Yeah I think a trios title would be interesting it would obviously be something thats never been done before in WWE so who knows." [5:25 - 6:08]

Kofi Kingston has been in the WWE since 2006, during that time has earned the moniker of a grand slam champion, as he won both the US and Intercontinental titles as well as multiple Tag Team belts, and most importantly, the WWE Championship.

WWE star reacts to Triple H scrapping a title on TV

This past Monday, The Game chose to have the low-tier 24/7 title scrapped as RAW star Nikki Cross put the championship in the trash after she beat long-time title-holder Dana Brooke.

Following Triple H's decision to remove the belt from WWE TV, Brooke took to social media where she touted her dismay at the company for getting rid of the championship.

"Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate… LITERALLY IN THE TRASH!" tweeted the former 24/7 Champion.

The decision to end the 24/7 title's time on TV comes shortly after Dana Brooke stated in an interview that she would like the belt to become a mid-tier title in WWE's women's division.

