SmackDown star deletes Twitter account amid WWE exit rumors

The Revival currently represent the SmackDown brand

With speculation rife that Dash Wilder could leave WWE in the next few months, it has emerged that The Revival member has deleted his Twitter account.

The five-time Tag Team Champion’s WWE contract is set to expire shortly after WrestleMania 36, while Scott Dawson’s deal is also due to come to an end.

Dawson repeatedly teased on Twitter recently that The Revival could decide to let their WWE deals expire, with his latest tweet suggesting that he would prefer to have creative control instead of another title reign.

Wilder, however, has taken a completely different approach, as his Twitter account no longer seems to exist.

Dash Wilder deleted his Twitter 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/sLtnUzi4c6 — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) February 10, 2020

The Revival’s WWE career

Having made a huge impression as a tag team in NXT, The Revival moved to RAW in April 2017 but their first year on the red brand was hindered by both men suffering injuries.

The two-time NXT Tag Team Champions featured more prominently on WWE television in 2018 but they still struggled to get involved in meaningful storylines, leading to widespread reports in January 2019 that they asked for their release.

Dawson and Wilder went on to become five-time Tag Team Champions in 2019, winning the RAW Tag Team titles twice and the SmackDown Tag Team titles on one occasion.

They are now out of the tag title picture after losing a No.1 contender Fatal 4-Way match on the January 31 episode of SmackDown.

