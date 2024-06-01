SmackDown star to turn face for the first time in his 6-year career? Exploring massive hint

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown was one of the more chaotic ones in recent history. Fans witnessed AJ Styles fake his retirement to attack Cody Rhodes, Nia Jax establish her Queen of the Ring status, Paul Heyman almost having a mental breakdown, and there were also teases for the end of A-Town Down Under.

So, Austin Theory went up against Tommaso Ciampa on the May 31, 2024, episode of blue brand. On the other hand, Johnny Gargano and Grayson Waller were present ringside, trying to help in whichever way possible. Unfortunately, Waller didn't do much to help, instead, he cost Theory the bout.

During the match, Waller argued with the announcers and claimed that he was the one who kept Austin Theory relevant. Theory heard his tag team partner say that and questioned him immediately. Even before Waller could convince him otherwise, Ciampa took advantage of the distraction and defeated Austin Theory on WWE SmackDown.

Considering Waller has made this claim, Theory will want to understand the roots of it. The confrontation between the current WWE Tag Team Champions could lead to Theory turning on Waller and triggering his babyface turn.

The perfect time for Theory's babyface turn would be at the match where they lose the WWE Tag Team Championship. Following that, Theory and Waller can begin their singles journey with a rivalry of their own.

Wrestling veteran commented about The Bloodline's match on WWE SmackDown

Apart from A-Town Down Under, another tag team that had a match on Friday Night SmackDown were The Street Profits. They took on Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa of The Bloodline in a losing effort.

Prior to the match, Kevin Owens and Paul Heyman shared a segment that was very well received. It showcased Heyman's frustrations with what's going on with The Bloodline, and Owens' refusal to accept Solo Sikoa as any type of leader.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell commented on the overall booking of The Bloodline on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

"When you get two good talkers that have a little bit of story already, they executed that well. I think the match was a little long but it accomplished what they set out to do. It was a good night for WWE tonight, all the way around."

Currently, WWE is yet to add The Bloodline to the Clash at the Castle match card. So far, WWE has only confirmed Drew McIntyre vs. World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest for the premium live event.

