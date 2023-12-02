SmackDown star to turn face for the first time in four years? Exploring the clues so far

SmackDown kicked off with a segment featuring Bianca Belair. The EST was interrupted by Damage CTRL, who surprisingly didn’t have Bayley with them when they arrived to the ring. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi also appeared, leading to a match being booked for later in the night.

It is possible Bayley’s absence from the segment could lead to a face turn for the Role Model for the first time in four years. The SmackDown star is no longer part of the group’s decision-making process. Even Michael Cole mentioned that Dakota Kai has become a leader of sorts for Damage CTRL.

The former multi-time champion took a huge beating for her teammates during the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series: WarGames. She even saved Kairi Sane, Iyo Sky, and Asuka from getting pinned.

However, no one was there to prevent Bayley from eating the pinfall after she was put through a table by Becky Lynch with the Manhandle Slam. The move cost Damage CTRL their match against Team Bianca Belair at the November 25th premium live event.

What happened after Bayley ran into Damage CTRL on SmackDown?

Damage CTRL was humiliated by Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Charlotte Flair during the opening segment on SmackDown tonight. Bayley ran into her faction backstage and told them the outcome would have been different had she known they’d be in the ring.

Dakota Kai said that didn’t matter because Kairi Sane would be facing Bianca Belair later during the night, and she’d appreciate having Bayley with her ringside because she knows the EST more than anybody in Damage CTRL.

The Role Model reluctantly accepted as the camera panned out to commercial. It remains to be seen if tonight will be the night Damage CTRL show their true intentions and take Bayley out of the group. Fans can check out the live coverage of the show here.

