SmackDown star to turn heel and create massive upset between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio? Analyzing major swerve

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio may be at their strongest at the moment, but all things must come to an end. With Damian Priest teasing a split from The Judgment Day, Mami and her Latino Heat might part ways due to the actions of a SmackDown star.

The star in question is none other than Bianca Belair. The former RAW Women’s Champion can potentially create a rift between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio upon her return to WWE television from hiatus.

It is possible that The EST could exploit the existing differences between members of The Judgment Day and use them against the group. She might trick Dom into thinking he won’t ever amount to anything without Judgment Day, especially his Mami.

This could lead to Dominik starting to make decisions for himself in order to prove he’s capable of handling his business on his own, eventually putting him on a solo path for the first time in his career.

However, Bianca Belair might first need to turn heel by aligning herself with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in order for the proposed storyline between her and Ripley to make sense in the first place.

Is Rhea Ripley defending her title at Crown Jewel 2023?

Rhea Ripley didn’t wrestle at Crown Jewel 2022 because she was at ringside for The Judgment Day’s six-man tag team match against The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson). This year, she’s set for a huge match.

Ripley will defend the Women’s World Championship at Crown Jewel 2023 in a fatal five-way match against Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler.

The match was booked by Adam Pearce this past Monday on RAW after all five women battered each other inside the ring. Fans can check out the latest updates on Crown Jewel here.

