34-year-old star to make WWE return as part of Bobby Lashley's faction and help them destroy The LWO? Exploring the potential

Bobby Lashley’s feud with the Latino World Order does not seem to be over, especially after what happened at WWE Fastlane 2023. The All Mighty and the Street Profits lost their Six-Man tag team match to Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and the returning Carlito at the October 7 Premium Live Event.

The fans who watched the PLE might have witnessed Lashley receiving a Hurricanrana from Zelina Vega. It is possible that this angle could lead to the return of Bianca Belair as a heel. The E.S.T. and Vega have a history together, and the former could take care of Rosita on behalf of Lashley and his faction.

Montez Ford’s association with Lashley could also factor into Belair’s potential decision to join the heel faction on SmackDown. The E.S.T. teased a heel turn before she took her much-deserved break from WWE television.

Belair’s last match was on the August 18 episode of SmackDown, where she teamed up with Charlotte Flair against Damage CTRL, consisting of Bayley and IYO SKY. The E.S.T. and the Queen would go on to defeat Damage CTRL in the tag team match.

Bobby Lashley’s faction to take on The Judgment Day at Survivor Series 2023? Looking at the possibility

This year’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event is rumored to pit factions against each other instead of the brand wars that fans are used to seeing on the November show.

Speaking of faction warfare, WWE has already teased blockbuster matches between different groups on RAW and SmackDown.

One of the matches could see Bobby Lashley’s faction take on The Judgment Day. This match was teased a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown when Lashley and the Street Profits confronted Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.

It remains to be seen if WWE unfolds this angle at Survivor Series 2023.

Do you think Bianca Belair could join Bobby Lashley's heel faction to take on the Latino World Order? Sound off in the comments section below!

