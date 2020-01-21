SmackDown star willing to face The Fiend in never-before-seen WWE match

The Fiend is the current Universal Champion

Speaking in an interview with DallasNews.com, Braun Strowman said he is “more than willing and ready” to face his former WWE ally, Bray Wyatt, when the opportunity presents itself.

The two men worked alongside each other as members of The Wyatt Family in 2015-16, with Wyatt introducing Strowman to WWE programming for the first time after SummerSlam 2015, but they have never met in a one-on-one televised match.

Strowman acknowledged that it has been “a pretty awesome process” to watch the evolution of Wyatt’s “The Fiend” character over the last year, and he believes there is enough history between their personas to tell a compelling story on SmackDown.

"You never know. There's a lot of backstory and history between us being that Bray Wyatt is pretty much the sole reason that 'The Monster Among Men' is what he is today, bringing him in with the Wyatt family, and him being my mentor, my sensei. Sometimes the student has to one day show the sensei who the boss is. Whenever he's ready to step into the squared circle with me, I'm more than willing and ready."

Will we see Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman?

Braun Strowman confirmed on the latest episode of SmackDown that he will enter the 2020 Royal Rumble, which means he could potentially go on to challenge “The Fiend” for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 if he wins the match.

The only previous televised match between the two Superstars came in November 2016 when they were on opposing sides at Survivor Series, with Team SmackDown (containing Wyatt) defeating Team RAW (containing Strowman).

They also crossed paths on RAW in September 2019 when "The Fiend" attacked Strowman, but the segment did not lead to a match.