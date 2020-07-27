WWE SmackDown Superstar Cesaro recently won the Tag Team Championships alongside Shinsuke Nakamura. They defeated The New Day for the titles at Extreme Rules last week. Now, Cesaro has made a bold claim about a possible Single's run and his aim to become the WWE Heavyweight Champion in the future.

During his interview with Newsweek, Cesaro was asked if he wants to go after the Single's gold anytime soon. The newly crowned tag tea champion revealed that winning such a title in WWE has always been his objective. He said that he wants to win the title for all of Europe and is looking forward to that opportunity. Here's what Cesaro had to say,

"I was going to say 'not enough gold' [Laughs]. The goal is to always be WWE World Heavyweight Champion. That's the goal for everyone in WWE, and that's 100 per cent my goal. And not just for me, but for all of Europe. For all of our international fans. I want to get in there and win one. It's just part of the journey. I'm glad I'm alright, and the Cesaro Section all over the world is following me on this [journey], but that's still my goal." (H/T NoDQ)

Cesaro's current run on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Cesaro teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn on SmackDown. Zayn would mostly act as their spokesperson until he refused to be a part of the tapings owing to safety precautions amidst the pandemic. In his absence, Cesaro and Nakamura gradually started working their way around the SmackDown tag team division.

Both Cesaro and Nakamura have undeservingly spent a lot of time on the sidelines. Hence, the decision to have them go after the SmackDown Tag Team Championships was welcomed by the fans.

Tasted a “ #NewDay “ we are the Champions pic.twitter.com/SrhFXgZRs1 — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) July 20, 2020

Nakamura and Cesaro started eyeing the tag team titles of the Blue brand, and in the weeks leading up to The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, they finally got a chance to challenge for the tag team gold. Cesaro and Nakamura then went on to defeat Big E, and Kofi Kingston in a Tables match to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Both Superstars are an incredible performer and definitely deserve more TV time. They are expected to have a good run with the tag team titles before they eventually drop it. As far as Cesaro's Single's run is concerned, it is possible that he will have to wait for a long time before that happens. But he can still challenge for the world titles in WWE, and the fans will love to see him lock horns with the biggest Superstars in the promotion.