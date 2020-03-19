SmackDown Superstar plans to take Roman Reigns' spot as WWE's No.1 guy

Roman Reigns is considered to be WWE's top male Superstar

Baron Corbin feuded with Reigns between October 2019 and February 2020

Roman Reigns

Baron Corbin is hopeful that he will overtake Roman Reigns’ level of star power and become WWE’s No.1 guy one day.

Since The Shield split up in June 2014, Reigns has cemented his status as one of the top singles Superstars on the WWE roster, as proven by his four successive WrestleMania main-event appearances between 2015 and 2018.

Corbin, meanwhile, has competed in main events on a consistent basis against the likes of Reigns and Seth Rollins at WWE shows over the last 18 months, and he is widely viewed as one of the top heels in the company.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, the SmackDown villain acknowledged that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon views Reigns as his main Superstar, but he hopes that he will be in the same position in the future.

“If someone important calls Vince and goes, ‘We need your number one Superstar to come be a part of this,’ he’s gonna go, ‘It’s Roman Reigns.’ No matter where he’s at, he is just the guy, so how do I get that spot?”

Corbin added that he has “unbelievable respect” for Reigns, Rollins, Brock Lesnar and John Cena, but he believes he “wouldn’t belong” in WWE if he did not strive to take their spots.