SmackDown Superstar provides update after being quarantined

Dana Brooke is currently in quarantine and will miss WrestleMania this year.

Brooke posted an update on her Instagram page from quarantine.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit all walks of life hard and WWE and the Superstars are no different. Even WrestleMania will be pre-taped and behind closed doors this year.

Dana Brooke was initially slotted in to be a part of the six-way match for the SmackDown Women's Championship along with Bayley, Sasha Banks, Tamina, Naomi and Lacey Evans. With Dana Brooke reportedly sick and in quarantine now, that match has now been turned into a Fatal 5 Way match. This will come as a massive disappointment for Brooke, who has improved in leaps and bounds as an in-ring performer in the last couple of years.

Here's what Dave Meltzer had to say about Brooke being put in quarantine on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio:

Dana Brooke was in the match, she is now out of the match. She’s in quarantine right now. They don’t want to take any chances. They pulled her from the match because she’s sick. They are concerned, so there you go. She’s in quarantine. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Dana Brooke provided an update regarding her quarantine on her Instagram, posting a video of her workout:

It's good to see Dana Brooke keeping in good spirits in quarantine despite missing WrestleMania. Here's to hoping that she comes back even stronger.